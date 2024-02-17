February 17, 2024

Inside Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar's Terrace Themed Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Divya Agrawal is set to tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20.

Source: Instagram

Ahead of their wedding, the couple posed for a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Source: Instagram

Divya donned an orange-coloured lehenga, which she styled with statement earrings, kaleeras, and a royal nath.

Source: Instagram

She left her tresses open in wavey curls while keeping her make-up subtle.

Source: Instagram

Apurva, on the other hand, wore pink-coloured printed silk kurta pyjama.

Source: Instagram

The duo looked struck several poses for the camera.

Source: Instagram

