February 17, 2024
Inside Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar's Terrace Themed Pre-Wedding Photoshoot
Divya Agrawal is set to tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20.
Source: Instagram
Ahead of their wedding, the couple posed for a pre-wedding photoshoot.
Divya donned an orange-coloured lehenga, which she styled with statement earrings, kaleeras, and a royal nath.
She left her tresses open in wavey curls while keeping her make-up subtle.
Apurva, on the other hand, wore pink-coloured printed silk kurta pyjama.
The duo looked struck several poses for the camera.
