April 28, 2024
Inside Glimpses From Diljit Dosanjh's Sold-Out Canada Concert
Diljit Dosanjh recently shared glimpses from his sold-out Canada concert, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour.
Source: Instagram
The birds-eye glimpses shared by the singer and actor, captured the packed stadium that he catered to, with his tunes.
Source: Instagram
Of course the night was a celebration of Diljit's own extensive discography.
Source: Instagram
But more than that, it was a celebration of Punjab's vibrant culture taking a global stage.
Source: Instagram
The night also ranked high on showmanship, as is evident from this click.
Source: Instagram
Diljit also shared a glimpse of his background dancers, gearing up to take the stage alongside him.
Source: Instagram
The caption to his post read, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR"
Source: Instagram