April 28, 2024

Inside Glimpses From Diljit Dosanjh's Sold-Out Canada Concert

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared glimpses from his sold-out Canada concert, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Source: Instagram

The birds-eye glimpses shared by the singer and actor, captured the packed stadium that he catered to, with his tunes.

Of course the night was a celebration of Diljit's own extensive discography.

But more than that, it was a celebration of Punjab's vibrant culture taking a global stage.

The night also ranked high on showmanship, as is evident from this click.

Diljit also shared a glimpse of his background dancers, gearing up to take the stage alongside him.

The caption to his post read, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR"

