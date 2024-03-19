March 18, 2024
Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence
Pankaj Tripathi currently resides in Mumbai's Madh Island with his wife and daughter.
Source: X
The homely and simplistic sea-facing abode offers an unfiltered view of the Arabian Sea.
Source: X
The heart of the Tripathi family's home is their alter, adorned with a painting of Lord Ganesha.
Source: X
The residence also has a patch of greenery wherein the family spend some time under the sun.
Source: X
The Tripathi residence's balcony carries a minimal white and cream colour palette on traditional architecture.
Source: X
Wood carved paintings appear to have caught the actor's fancy. Here Pankaj Tripathi is seen posing with a wood-carved self portrait featuring him in a pensive yet cheeky mood.
Source: X
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Netflix release Murder Mubarak. He is currently filming for Stree 2 and Metro...In Dino.
Source: X