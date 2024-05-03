May 3, 2024
Inside Out 2 To The Garfield, Animated Movies Releasing In 2024
Inside Out follows Riley, a teenage girl, as she navigates new emotions, directed by Kelsey Mann, and stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Tony Hale.
Despicable Me 4 is about the family who faces new challenges, including Gru Jr. tormenting his father and Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, forcing them to flee.
Harold And the Purple Crown is about Harold, a bookworm, who can transform anything by drawing, discovering he has much to learn about real life as he grows up and explores the physical world.
Justice League Crisis Of Infinite Earths is about the Anti-Monitor, the Monitor's evil counterpart, invades the DC Multiverse, destroying Earths, prompting the Monitor to recruit heroes to fight back.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is about Po who becomes spiritual leader of Valley of Peace, needs to train Dragon Warrior, while wicked sorceress plans to re-introduce master villains.
The Garfield Movie is about Garfield and Odie, after reuniting with their lost father, join Vic on a risky heist, amidst their pampered lives.
Tiger's Apprentice is about Lee, a Chinese-American boy, who learns ancient magic and becomes the guardian of an ancient phoenix after his grandmother's death.
