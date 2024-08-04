Republic Entertainment Desk
Inside Out 2 To Titanic, Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide
Inside Out 2, a sequel by Pixar, has become the biggest animated movie of all time, grossing $1.505 billion at the box office.
James Cameron's Avatar 2 has surpassed Titanic's global collection, becoming the only filmmaker with three films grossing $2 billion or more.
Avengers: Endgame won the 2019 box office title with a $2.797 billion haul, and now, its gross has surpassed $2.802 billion, regaining its previous title.
The Avatar: Way of Water broke multiple records and grossed $2.320 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing film since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Titanic, released in 1998, became the first film to cross $2.26 billion worldwide and the highest-grossing film until 2009's Avatar.
The Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke box office records with a global gross of $2.07 billion, becoming the highest-grossing film in the United States and Canada, 2015, and the third-highest-grossing
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) earned over $2.07 billion at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
