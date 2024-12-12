Inside Photos From Keerthy Suresh's Wedding With Anthony Thattil In Goa

Keerthy Suresh, Indian actress married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil in Goa on December 12.
Source: Instagram
The new bride has shared her initial photos from the wedding celebrations.
Source: Instagram
Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil tied the knot on December 12 in Goa.
Source: Instagram
Keerthy Suresh opted for a traditional Anita Dongre Kanjeevaram bridal saree for her wedding.
Source: Instagram
The vibrant Goa setting perfectly complements the wholesome bride and groom.
Source: Instagram
Keerthy Suresh, a newlywed bride, sheds a tear as her husband ties her the holy thread, mangalsutra.
Source: Instagram
Keerthy Suresh was spotted posing with a furry companion at her wedding.
Source: Instagram