Republic Entertainment Desk

Inside Photos From Keerthy Suresh's Wedding With Anthony Thattil In Goa

Keerthy Suresh, Indian actress married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil in Goa on December 12. 

Source: Instagram

The new bride has shared her initial photos from the wedding celebrations. 

Source: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil tied the knot on December 12 in Goa. 

Source: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh opted for a traditional Anita Dongre Kanjeevaram bridal saree for her wedding. 

Source: Instagram

The vibrant Goa setting perfectly complements the wholesome bride and groom. 

Source: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh, a newlywed bride, sheds a tear as her husband ties her the holy thread, mangalsutra. 

Source: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh was spotted posing with a furry companion at her wedding. 

Source: Instagram

 Next Story