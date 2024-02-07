January 17, 2024
Inside Priyanka-Nick Daughter's Malti Marie Elmo-Themed Birthday Bash
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two on January 15.
The couple hosted an intimate Elmo-themed birthday party for their little one.
Nick Jonas took to his social media handle to drop photos from Malti Marie's birthday bash.
Malti Marie dressed in pink for her birthday bash.
Nick Jonas and his brothers posed for the camerasduring Malti Marie's birthday bash.
Nick Jonas dropped a glimpse of Malti Marie's birthday cake.
Nick's brothers and friends had a fun time during the birthday bash.
Malti Marie had more than one cake during her intimate birthday bash.
