Rashmika Mandanna shared the photos with the caption, "Some beach..some sands..some sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes🥰Thaaaaaaankyou my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!! ❤️ I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie.🙈🐒❤️ Love ya! Good night! ❤️"