January 16, 2024

Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday With Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today and on the occasion of his 39th birthday, his wife and actress Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt video.

Source: Instagram

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of videos from Sidharth Malhotra's intimate birthday bash.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Love.”

Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani dropped a glimpse of Sidharth's customised birthday cake.

Source: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra relished his birthday cake.

Source: Instagram

The actress further shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and hugging each other.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide