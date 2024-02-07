January 16, 2024
Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday With Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today and on the occasion of his 39th birthday, his wife and actress Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt video.
Source: Instagram
The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of videos from Sidharth Malhotra's intimate birthday bash.
Source: Instagram
Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Love.”
Source: Instagram
Kiara Advani dropped a glimpse of Sidharth's customised birthday cake.
Source: Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra relished his birthday cake.
Source: Instagram
The actress further shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and hugging each other.
Source: Instagram