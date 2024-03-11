March 11, 2024
Inside The Starry Oscars After-Party
Cardi B exuded charm in a black ensemble at the event.
Source: X
Billie Eilish posed for the cameras in a fitted black blazer teamed with a white shirt.
Source: X
Sydney Sweeney exuded charm in an archival Marc Bouwer plunge neck gown.
Source: X
Camilla Cabello looked elegant in a cut-out ensemble by Luar.
Source: X
Jennifer Lawrence chose a dress from John Galliano's sophomore Givenchy couture collection.
Source: X
Emma Stone channelled soft glam at the Oscars after party.
Source: AP