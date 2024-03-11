March 11, 2024

Inside The Starry Oscars After-Party

Cardi B exuded charm in a black ensemble at the event.

Source: X

Billie Eilish posed for the cameras in a fitted black blazer teamed with a white shirt.

Source: X

Sydney Sweeney exuded charm in an archival Marc Bouwer plunge neck gown.

Source: X

Camilla Cabello looked elegant in a cut-out ensemble by Luar.

Source: X

Jennifer Lawrence chose a dress from John Galliano's sophomore Givenchy couture collection.

Source: X

Emma Stone channelled soft glam at the Oscars after party.

Source: AP

