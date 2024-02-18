February 17, 2024
Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Beachside Mehendi Ceremony
Veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar's granddaughter is all set to tie the knot with Dillan Mistry.
Source: Anitha/Instagram
Ahead of the wedding, the family gathered for Diya's mehendi ceremony and Vijayakumar's daughters opted for a colour-coordinated ensembles.
Source: Anitha/Instagram
Bride-to-be Diya wore a beautiful white floral lehenga paired with a grey duppata.
Source: Diya
Diya had a house mehendi by the beach, according to her mother Anitha Vijayakumar's Instagram post.
Source: Diya/Instagram
Diya posed with her family.
Source: Diya/Instagram