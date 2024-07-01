Republic Entertainment Desk
International Joke Day 2024: Comedy Movies To Make You Laugh Out Loud
Hungama follows a group of misfits who mistakenly believe in each other, leading to chaotic yet comic outcomes. Hungama, 2003 Indian Hindi-language comedy film starring Akshaye Khnann Paresh Rawal/.
Source: IMDb
Phir Hera Pheri is a 2006 Indian comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Baburao, Raju, and Shyam. It explores the joy of wealth and greed associated with it.
Welcome is a story about a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman but discovers her brothers are gangsters, directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Rajeev Kaul and Praful Parekh.
Garam Masala is about two flirtatious men, one engaged, and their relationship becomes chaotic when the fiancé discovers their partner's cheating.
Hera Pheri is about three who were unemployed men who seek financial solutions, but when opportunity arrives, they must decide how to use it.
Masti is a 2004 Indian Hindi-language crime comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, featuring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi. It is about Prem, and Amar, who were dissatisfied with their marriages.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is about a gangster who aspires to become a doctor, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi.
