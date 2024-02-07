January 24, 2024
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Played This Fun Game At Their Wedding Reception
Ira Khan recently took to her social media handle to share unseen photos from her wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Source: Instagram
Sharing the photos, she captioned, "IN it to WIN it!" The wedding photos date back to January 3.
Ira Khan further wrote, "If you missed the claimed-to-be-rigged-game at the reception… sucks to be you."
Ira Khan continued, "Of course it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3am… even though there were months to make it.:
Ira Khan concluded her note with, "And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we’re married. Poking fun aside, LOOK HOW CUTE THE BOARD IS AND HOW CUTE EVERYTHING WAS!!!"
