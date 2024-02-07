January 20, 2024
Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share Glimpse Of Their Son Vayu's Annaprashan Ceremony
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth performed the Annaprashan ceremony for their son Vayu on Friday.
Source: Instagram
The event was attended by their close friends and family.
Source: Instagram
The couple shared the glimpse from the ceremony on their Instagram handle.
Source: Instagram
They shared a photo of the cake, which featured a design of a couple with their baby.
Source: Instagram
Ishita and Vatsal also posed for a couple picture at the family event.
Source: Instagram