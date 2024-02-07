January 20, 2024

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share Glimpse Of Their Son Vayu's Annaprashan Ceremony

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth performed the Annaprashan ceremony for their son Vayu on Friday.

The event was attended by their close friends and family.

The couple shared the glimpse from the ceremony on their Instagram handle.

They shared a photo of the cake, which featured a design of a couple with their baby.

Ishita and Vatsal also posed for a couple picture at the family event.

