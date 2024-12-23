Ishq Murshid To Noor Jahan: 7 Pakistani Dramas You Must Watch

Mann Jogi is a 2024 Pakistani miniseries directed by Kashif Nisar, written by Zafar Mairaj, and produced by Sultana Siddiqui, following Sultana's trilogy on mob violence.
Source: IMDb
Zard Patton Ka Bunn is a film about a young woman who challenges the conservative community and embarks on a self-discovery quest.
Gentleman is about a street gangster, Munna, falls for journalist Zarnab and turns against his gang, exposing the true culprits - the corrupt wealthy elite exploiting the underprivileged.
Ishq murshid is about Shahmeer, a corrupt politician's son, falls in love with a girl who opposes the corrupt system and disguises himself as an ordinary man to win her heart.
Jaan-e-jahaan is about Shehraam who faces pressure from his father to lead the family business while maintaining morals, hesitant to fully take control.
Jaffa is a film about a young girl's plan to run away with her secret lover, but a tragedy changes their lives forever.
Noor Jahaan is a story about a domineering matriarch who challenges her upper-class family's bond and shapes her three sons' destinies amidst unexpected challenges.
