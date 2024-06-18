June 18, 2024
Ishq Vishq Rebound To The Bikeriders: Bollywood And Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week
Ishq Vishq Rebound is based on the lives of four young people who become entwined in a web of friendship, love, and self-discovery, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.
JNU follows Sourabh Sharma, a student disillusioned with left-wing anti-national activities. Supported by Akhilesh Pathak and Richa, he wins election and becomes a counselor, breaking left-wing party
Pushtaini, set to release on June 21, 2024, tells the story of a son's bond with his deceased father, who was unaware of it.
In Bikeriders Kathy, a headstrong woman, becomes involved with Benny, a member of the violent Vandals motorcycle club, who must decide between her loyalty and the club's dangerous underworld.
Kinds of Kindness is about a man who seeks freedom, a cop who questions his wife's return from drowning, and a woman who seeks a spiritual guide who prophesied to be a renowned individual.
Fancy and Dance is about A native American who kidnaps her niece's white grandparents after her sister's disappearance, heading to the state powwow to preserve their family.
