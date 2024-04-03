April 3, 2024
Ittefaq To The Pale Blue Eye: Must-Watch Murder Mystery Movies On Netflix
Ittefaq: Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha, the film revolves around a detective who seeks out the truth between two different stories of a crime scene.
Source: IMDb
Murder Mystery: A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, but end up getting framed and on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire.
Source: IMDb
Raat Akeli Hai: Follows a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician which gets complicated by the victim's secretive family and his own conflicted heart.
Source: Netflix
The Woman in the Window: An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbours; only to witness a disturbing act of violence.
Source: Instagram
Monica, O My Darling: A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing not even death, is what it seems to be.
Source: Instagram
The Pale Blue Eye: A world-weary detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case.
Source: Netflix