April 8, 2024
Jackie Chan Turns 70: List Of His Best Movies
Project A is about fighting against pirates at the turn of the 20th century, the Hong Kong navy are failing miserably. IMDb rate: 7.2
The Legend Of Drunken Master is about a young martial artist who is caught between his pacifist father's wishes or stopping a group of disrespectful foreigners. IMDb Rate: 7.5
Police Story is about is about a virtuous Hong Kong police officer who must clear his good name when the drug lord frames him for the murder of a dirty cop. IMDb rate 7
Armour Of God 2 is about Jackie is hired by the UN to locate Nazi gold in Sahara, accompanied by Spanish women. Kung fu fighting and comedy ensue as others seek the gold. IMDb rate: 7.2
Rush Hour is about a loyal and dedicated Hong Kong Inspector teams up with a reckless and loudmouthed L.A.P.D. detective to rescue the Chinese Consul's kidnapped daughter. IMDb rate: 7
The Foreigner is about a businessman seeks justice after his daughter is killed in terrorism, leading to a conflict with a government official. IMDb rate: 7
Wheels On Meals is about two Chinese friends in Barcelona, Spain, who use their martial arts skills to assist their private investigator friend. IMDb rate: 7
