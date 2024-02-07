January 15, 2024
Jake Gyllenhaal, Troye Sivan, Aespa Karina, Celebs Attend Prada Show At Milan Fashion Week 2024
The Prada fashion show took place in Milan on Sunday (January 14). It was attended by several celebrities including Jake Gyllenhaal.
Pop singer Troye Sivan was also present at the event.
Member of the K-pop group Aespa, Karina showed up in an all-white ensemble.
Thai actor Win Metawin was seen in an all-black attire.
Korean actor Lee Jae-wook posed for the photographers.
Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge was also among the esteemed guests at the show.
