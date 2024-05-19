May 19, 2024
Janatha Garage To Student No 1: Best Movies Of Jr NTR
Janatha Garage is a 2016 Telugu-language vigilante action drama film directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.
Source: IMDb
Student No: 1 is a 2001 Telugu-language romantic action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, produced by K. Raghavendra Rao, and written by Pruthvi Teja. Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Gajala, and Rajeev K
Source: IMDb
RRR, a 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama film, is the most expensive Indian film to date, released on 25 March 2022. With a budget of ₹400 crore-₹550 crore, it achieved the highest opening
Source: IMDb
Allari Ramadu is about Ramu, a servant, falls in love with Chamundeswari, a business tycoon's daughter, directed by Gopal B., written by Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and Gopalakrishna Paruchuri.
Source: IMDb
Subbu, is about a college student, falls in love with affluent Neeraja but discovers her father's involvement in her family's death.
Source: IMDb
Na Alladu is about Karthik who seeks revenge after Bhanumati refuses to hire him despite his qualifications, and when he vows to marry one of her daughters, Bhanumati hires a bodyguard.
Source: IMDb
Thief of Yama is about a lovable scoundrel's life is cut short when he angers the god of death, but he still has tricks.
Source: IMDb