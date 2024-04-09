April 9, 2024
Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: Guddi To Mili, Notable Performances By The Veteran Actress
Jaya Bachchan stars in and as Guddi (1971). The film follows a girl who refuses to accept her family's attempt to arrange her marriage - she would rather stay lost in the world of cinema.
Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Mili (1975) once again features Jaya in the titular role. The film revolves around a reclusive man finding love in a bubbly cancer-stricken young woman.
Abhimaan (1973) revolves around a popular singer who convinces his new wife to enter show-business, but his pride is wounded when she outshines him. This too, is a Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial.
Kora Kagaz (1974) follows Jaya's Archana and Vijay Anand's Sukesh, who despite the former's familial interference, realise their everlasting love for one another.
Yet another Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial, the plot of Chupke Chupke (1975) follows a newly married husband's attempt to engage his wife's family in a practical joke. Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
The Gulzar-helmed Koshish (1972) features Jaya as Aarti Mathur, one half of a hearing and speech impaired couple, who attempt to raise their son honestly. The film also stars Sanjeev Kumar.
Silsila (1981), arguably one of Jaya's most popular films, follows a love-lorn Amit, sacrifice his love in lieu of marrying his deceased brother's pregnant fiancee out of obligation.
