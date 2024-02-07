January 8, 2024
Jhumka Gira Re, Humma Humma: Popular tracks that made a comeback in Bollywood films
What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been topping the charts. The song is a reimagined version of Asha Bhosle's classic Jhumka Gira Re.
Aa Jaane Jaan featured in the Kareena Kapoor starrer Jaane Jaan. The original song featured in the film Intaqam and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
The title track of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a reworked version of the original song with the same name that featured in the film 1942: A Love Story.
Sonakshi Sinha features in the remix version of Mungda Mungda from the film Total Dhamaka.
Tamma Tamma from Badrinath ki Dulhanaiya is the reimagined version of Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar 1990.
Bombay song Humma Humma was remade in the film OK Jaanu. The movie features Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.
