Republic Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt's Jigra Lands In Controversy: Makers Face Backlash | Explained

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was anticipated for its captivating storyline, but its release has been marred by controversies and heated online discussions.

Source: X

Jigra, a film by Dharma Productions, explores familial bonds and sacrifice, but faces controversies overshadowing its narrative and message.

Source: IMDb

 There are series of controversies related to Jigra that gained attention, recently.

Source: YouTube

Jigra, a film struggling to find its footing at the box office, has faced accusations of inflated box office numbers, unprofessional behavior, and press screening cancellations.

Source: YouTube

Nepotism

Karan Johar's unedited script to Alia Bhatt, without her consent, led to unprofessional behavior, with actor Bijou Thaangjam accusing the makers of keeping him in the dark.

Source: Instagram

Unprofessionalism

Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam criticized producers for keeping him in the dark for Jigra role, while Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia Bhatt of rigging box office collections.

Source: IMDb

Rigging Box office collection 

Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia Bhatt of rigging box office collections, claiming she saw the film in an empty theatre.

Source: Instagram

Favourtism 

Alia Bhatts' 90s remake, despite Karan Johar's involvement, has only earned 1.50 Cr on its fourth day, bringing its total collection to Rs. 18.10 Cr.

Source: IMDb

Jigra

Jigra, despite an ensemble cast and a big banner, has been performing poorly at the box office, earning only 1.50 Cr on its fourth day.

Source: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Remarks


Kangana Ranaut criticizes nepotism in Bollywood, stating that women-centric films fail even when made, a sentiment that resonates with the ongoing Jigra controversy.

Source: PTI