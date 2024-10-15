Alia Bhatt's Jigra Lands In Controversy: Makers Face Backlash | Explained

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was anticipated for its captivating storyline, but its release has been marred by controversies and heated online discussions.
Jigra, a film by Dharma Productions, explores familial bonds and sacrifice, but faces controversies overshadowing its narrative and message.
There are series of controversies related to Jigra that gained attention, recently.
Jigra, a film struggling to find its footing at the box office, has faced accusations of inflated box office numbers, unprofessional behavior, and press screening cancellations.
Nepotism
Karan Johar's unedited script to Alia Bhatt, without her consent, led to unprofessional behavior, with actor Bijou Thaangjam accusing the makers of keeping him in the dark.
Unprofessionalism
Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam criticized producers for keeping him in the dark for Jigra role, while Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia Bhatt of rigging box office collections.
Rigging Box office collection
Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia Bhatt of rigging box office collections, claiming she saw the film in an empty theatre.
Favourtism
Alia Bhatts' 90s remake, despite Karan Johar's involvement, has only earned 1.50 Cr on its fourth day, bringing its total collection to Rs. 18.10 Cr.
Jigra
Jigra, despite an ensemble cast and a big banner, has been performing poorly at the box office, earning only 1.50 Cr on its fourth day.
Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Remarks
Kangana Ranaut criticizes nepotism in Bollywood, stating that women-centric films fail even when made, a sentiment that resonates with the ongoing Jigra controversy.
