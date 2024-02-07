January 29, 2024
Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Hugh Grant: Popular Actors Who Have Never Been Nominated For An Oscar
Keanu Reeves standing as an actor and a star is undisputable. A regular face at the awards circuit, an Oscar nod, let alone a win, has never come his way thus far.
Jim Carrey's name on this list is arguably rather baffling considering the actor's stellar performances in films like The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, to just name a few.
Hugh Grant's forte of expertise has been romantic comedys. While this usually does not fit the bill for the Oscars, Grant's prime performances like that in About A Boy have been overlooked.
Idris Elba has etched a special place for himself as one of the foremost faces of Hollywood. However, the actor stands repeatedly snubbed by the Academy, Beasts of No Nation being an example.
Daniel Craig has made quite the mark for himself in Hollywood, not just as the most contemporary face of James Bond, but also otherwise through a series of films. Craig however, does not have an Oscar
Zoe Saldana has been part of some of Hollywood's biggest projects - the Avatar franchise being a prime example. The actress however, has never been validated by the Academy.
Jennifer Aniston's most popular role to date has been that of Rachel on FRIENDS. However, despite having a flourishing film career, she has never earned an Oscar nomination.
