January 11, 2024
Joram joins the Oscars library, Bollywood films that have received the honour before
The Manoj Bajpayee led Joram makes for the latest Hindi language film to be added to the Oscars library. The film outlines the story of a tribal migrant worker on the run with his infant daughter.
2022 film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, features comedian Kapil Sharma in the role of a food delivery professional who serves as the lens for an understanding the 'relentlessness' of life.
2023 Vivek Agnihotri film The Vaccine War, traces India's steadfast journey in coming up with its own vaccines amid the pressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock On!!, with Farhan Akhtar in the lead, portrays the story of friendship and ambition through the story of a band which fails to make it big, post a misunderstanding, only to reunite years later.
2010 Prakash Jha directorial Raajneeti was very famously pegged as the filmmaker's take on an Indian-ised crossover of The Godfather with mythological epic, Mahabharata.
The quirky 2010 comedy-drama, Action Replayy, with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, carried the theme of time travel as a son travels back in time to fix his parents broken bond.
The Akshay Kumar led Neeraj Pandey directorial Baby, showcases the story of the Indian intelligence system, out to terminate a terrorist plot with the work of their best officers.
