May 5, 2024

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's Wedding Anniversary: A Look At Couple's Loved-Up Photos

Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, May 5.

Source: Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr. NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot in Hyderabad.

Source: Instagram

At the time of their wedding (13 years ago), Jr NTR was 26 years old and his wife Lakshmi was 19.

Source: X

Jr NTR and his wife welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple welcomed their second son Bhargav Ram in 2018

Source: Instagram

Pranathi prefers to stay away from the limelight. However, she shared a great bond with Jr NTR and his industry friends.

Source: Instagram

