May 5, 2024
Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's Wedding Anniversary: A Look At Couple's Loved-Up Photos
Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, May 5.
Source: Jr NTR/Instagram
Jr. NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot in Hyderabad.
Source: Instagram
At the time of their wedding (13 years ago), Jr NTR was 26 years old and his wife Lakshmi was 19.
Source: X
Jr NTR and his wife welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple welcomed their second son Bhargav Ram in 2018
Source: Instagram
Pranathi prefers to stay away from the limelight. However, she shared a great bond with Jr NTR and his industry friends.
Source: Instagram