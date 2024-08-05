Republic Entertainment Desk
Jung In Hae Starrer K Dramas To Watch Before Love Next Door
One Spring Night (2019) is a romantic drama featuring Jung Hae-in Gae-in as a single father who finds love again when he meets a librarian.
Source: IMDb
D.P. (2021) is a Netflix original series featuring Jung Hae-in as a Deserter Pursuit officer who collaborates with a police officer to capture Korean military deserters.
Source: IMDb
Snowdrop (2021) is a romantic thriller set in 1987, focusing on a South Korean university student and a North Korean spy.
Source: IMDb
While You Were Sleeping is a 2017 fantasy romance drama featuring three individuals with precognition powers working together to prevent catastrophic events.
Source: IMDb
A Piece Of Your Drama: A melodrama where a neuroscientist meets for him after undergoing numerous failed relationships and losing trust in love.
Source: IMDb
Connect (2022) is a sci-fi thriller series featuring Jung Hae-in as a detective who becomes linked to a mysterious figure through an eye transplant.
Source: IMDb
Something in the Rain (2018) is a romantic drama that delves into the bond between two childhood friends who rekindle their friendship as adults.
Source: IMDb