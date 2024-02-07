February 5, 2024
Jurassic Park, Interstellar And Other Sci-Fi Movies To Stream On OTT
Dune: Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe.
Interstellar: When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, an ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humanity.
Don't Look Up: Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
Gravity: An engineer on her first time on a space mission, and an astronaut on his final expedition, have to survive in space after they are hit by debris while spacewalking.
Jurassic Park: An industrialist invites some experts to visit his theme park of cloned dinosaurs. After a power failure, the creatures run loose, putting everyone's lives in danger.
