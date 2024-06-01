May 31, 2024
Jusrassic Park, Land Of Lost: Movies Based On Dinosaurs
Jurassic World is about the park, built on Jurassic Park's original site, features a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus Rex, which escapes containment and goes on a killing spree.
Source: IMDb
Jurassic Park is about a paleontologist on a Central American theme park protects kids from cloned dinosaurs after a power failure.
The Good Dinosaur is about a world where dinosaurs and humans coexist, an Apatosaurus named Arlo unexpectedly forms a human friend, directed by Peter Sohn and written by Bob Peterson and Erik Benson.
Jurassic Park The Lost World is about a research team which is sent to Jurassic Park Site B island to study dinosaurs, while an InGen team approaches with a different agenda.
Land Of Lost is about Rick Marshall, Holly, and Will being sucked into a world inhabited by dinosaurs and slow creatures called Sleestaks by a space-time vortex.
Jurassic Dominion is about four years after Isla Nublar's destruction, Biosyn operatives search for Maisie Lockwood, while Dr. Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered insect swarm.
Jurassic Park III is about a couple with ulterior motives convince Dr. Grant to visit Isla Sorna for a holiday, but their unexpected arrival surprises the island's new inhabitants.
