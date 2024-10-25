Republic Entertainment Desk

Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bieber Appears For The First Time After Baby's Birth

Hailey Beiber with husband Justin Bieber, attended a Rhode party in Los Angeles, her first public appearance since welcoming their son Jack Blues in August.

Justin, 30, opted for a casual outfit consisting of a brown plaid jacket, jeans, sunglasses, and a tan hat.

The Rhode event was opulent, featuring an intimate dining table covered in white flowers, candles. Hailey Bieber is seen enjoying sourdough loaves, and flowing cocktails.

Hailey wore an oversized Saint Laurent gray blazer jacket, with matching pleated pants, and a striped shirt.  She adds to the corporate vibes with vintage Miu Miu glasses.
 

The outfit is from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection.

Hailey Bieber took a selfie at Rhode dinner, documenting her outfit on Instagram Stories and posing in a mirror for fans. 

Hailey and Justin Bieber leave Funke in Beverly Hills.  She wore a maroon Saint Laurent clutch bag and complemented it with pointed heels. 

Hailey Bieber attended Don Toliver's Los Angeles concert with her friend Lori Harvey, where Justin made a surprise appearance on stage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their son Jack Blues Bieber's birth in September 2024.


 

The Biebers announced the arrival of their first child together in August 2024.


 

