Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bieber Appears For The First Time After Baby's Birth

Hailey Beiber with husband Justin Bieber, attended a Rhode party in Los Angeles, her first public appearance since welcoming their son Jack Blues in August.
Source: Lagoss/bluelove images/ backgrid
Justin, 30, opted for a casual outfit consisting of a brown plaid jacket, jeans, sunglasses, and a tan hat.
Source: CelebrityVinn/instagram
The Rhode event was opulent, featuring an intimate dining table covered in white flowers, candles. Hailey Bieber is seen enjoying sourdough loaves, and flowing cocktails.
Source: bellahadid/Instagram
Hailey wore an oversized Saint Laurent gray blazer jacket, with matching pleated pants, and a striped shirt. She adds to the corporate vibes with vintage Miu Miu glasses.
Source: ApexMega/instagram
The outfit is from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection.
Source: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber took a selfie at Rhode dinner, documenting her outfit on Instagram Stories and posing in a mirror for fans.
Source: Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Hailey and Justin Bieber leave Funke in Beverly Hills. She wore a maroon Saint Laurent clutch bag and complemented it with pointed heels.
Source: Instagram
Hailey Bieber attended Don Toliver's Los Angeles concert with her friend Lori Harvey, where Justin made a surprise appearance on stage.
Source: Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their son Jack Blues Bieber's birth in September 2024.
Source: Instagram
The Biebers announced the arrival of their first child together in August 2024.
Source: lovinhails/instagram