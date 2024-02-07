January 30, 2024

Jyotika, Suriya Witness Northern Lights During Their Vacation In Finland

Jyotika recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Finland vacation.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, she captioned, "2024 - a year full of travel ❄️."

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of Suriya covered in snow, she wrote, "January : Finland (Arctic circle) ✅"

Source: Instagram

Jyotika was seen having a blast while residing in a tent amid snow-caped region.

Source: Instagram

Suriya and Jyotika went skiing. They enjoyed snow-related activities in Finland.

Source: Instagram

Suriya and Jyotika witnessed northern lights during their Europe trip.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide