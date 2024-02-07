January 30, 2024
Jyotika, Yash, Suriya: South Indian Actors Who Will Feature In Hindi Films in 2024-25
War 2: Junior NTR Jr NTR is set to play a key role in the upcoming spy-thriller film War 2. The movie is part of YRF's Spy Universe and is set to release on Independence Day, 2025.
Source: IMDb
Jyotika: Shaitaan Jyotika stars in the 2024 Hindi-language horror thriller Shaitan. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn. It also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.
Source: IMDb
Dhanush: Tere Ishk Men Tere Ishk Mein (2024) is a romantic drama film. Dhanush is in an important role in this. Aanand L Rai has directed this film.
Source: Dhanush
Yash: Ramayana Yash, a Kannada actor known for the KGF action drama, is set to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Yash is reportedly charging over 150 crore rupees for his role.
Source: Pinterest
Sai Pallavi: Ramayana Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Ramayana' and Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram.
Source: IMDb
Prithviraj in Bade Miyan Chothe Miyan Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a robotic scientist in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in the year 2024. It is an anti-hero role.
Source: Republic
Suriya in Karna Actor Suriya is all set to collaborate with director Rakeysh Omprakash for the film 'Karna', a big-budget project based on an important character from the Indian epic Mahabharata.
Source: Pinterest