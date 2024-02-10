February 10, 2024
K-dramas Featuring Gay Storylines: Where Your Eyes Linger To Colour Rush
Reply 1997: A woman reminisces her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion where everybody talks about the time when she was obsessed with a boy band named HOT.
Source: IMDb
Colour Rush: It tells the story of Yeon Woo, played by Yoo, who can only see the world in varying tones of gray, and Yoo Han, played by Hur, with whom Yeon Woo experiences a "color rush."
Source: IMDb
To My Star: The love story between actor Kang Seo-joon, who deviates from the traditional route, and chef Han Ji-woo, who doesn't want to deviate from the straight path.
Source: IMDb
Where Your Eyes Linger: A chaebol heir to the TB Group and his bodyguard develop a close relationship.
Source: IMDb
Nevertheless: Where the lead couple shared toxicity and stress, the viewers came to love a second lead lesbian couple that no one can't help but root for.
Source: X