June 11, 2024
Kabul Express, Phantom: Director Kabir Khan's Movies To Watch Before Chandu Champion
New York is a story that follows three friends who discover a new world in New York City, but their world changes when they encounter a larger-than-life city.
Source: IMDb
Kabul Express is a 48-hour film that follows five individuals, stranded by hatred and fear, who are brought together by fate to finally recognise each other.
Source: IMDb
Phantom is about a disgraced Indian soldier who commits assassinations to restore his honour, directed by Kabir Khan and stars Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif.
Source: IMDb
Forgotten Army is about Lieutenant Sodhi and the Indian National Army fighting for Indian Independence during World War II, highlighting their journey and sacrifices from the soldiers' perspective.
Source: IMDb
83 is set against the backdrop of the cricket World Cup when India won the cup after defeating the West Indies in a thrilling match at Lord's Ground.
Source: IMDb
Chandu Champion is an upcoming Indian biographical sports drama film, directed by Kabir Khan, featuring Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympic.
Source: IMDb