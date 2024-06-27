Republic Entertainment Desk
Kachori Sabzi, Chena Dahi Vada: Street Foods That You Must-Try In Varanasi
Kachori Sabzi, a popular breakfast dish in Varanasi, comes in two types: Badi Kachori stuffed with Dal Ki Pithi lentil mixture and Choti Kachori with mashed potato mix. The dish is served with tangy.
Chura Matar is a unique Banarasi twist on Poha, a winter delicacy popular during the influx of winter produce in the local markets.
Dahi Vada, a popular North Indian street food, is a yogurt-coated deep-fried dumpling filled with chutneys, often served as a party snack or appetizer.
Baati Chokha is a popular Indian dish from Banaras, consisting of baati and chokha, a hearty and delicious meal.
Meethe Golgappe, also known as Dahi Chutney wale Gol Gappe, serves spicy and sweet pani, similar to Chaat Papdi, with plain Benarasi Gol Gappe and Dahi Chutney with sweet curds.
Tomatoes can be diced, mashed, or pulped, with spices like ginger, chilli, sugar, salt, aam papad, raisin, dates, and peanuts, and can be prepared using ripe red or green tomatoes.
Thandai, an Indian cold drink made from almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, and sugar, is popular during Maha Shivaratri and Holi festivals.
