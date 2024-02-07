January 8, 2024

Kahaani to Andhadhun: Movies that are memorable for their plot twists

Andhadhun: One of the rare Bollywood films to have an open-ended climax, leaving people with several questions. Several fans have formed their own climax and ending.

Kahaani: The film had one of the most surprising climaxes with a twist that no one had expected. The sympathetic character of a pregnant woman comes into her own, leaving everyone speechless.

The Usual Suspects: Kevin Spacey and Gabriel Byrne starrer has the ending that one never had guessed.

The Sixth Sense: Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist, starts treating a young boy, Cole, who encounters dead people. The climax of this film leaves the audience puzzled.

Kaun? Urmila Matondkar starrer is set in one location with just three characters, chronicling the incidents of a single night. The last scene will leave you with goosebumps.

Gargi: Sai Pallavi is fighting for her father's justice, who is an accused in a child molestation case. However, her decision in the climax scene changes the course of her life.

