January 8, 2024
Kahaani to Andhadhun: Movies that are memorable for their plot twists
Andhadhun: One of the rare Bollywood films to have an open-ended climax, leaving people with several questions. Several fans have formed their own climax and ending.
Source: IMDb
Kahaani: The film had one of the most surprising climaxes with a twist that no one had expected. The sympathetic character of a pregnant woman comes into her own, leaving everyone speechless.
Source: IMDb
The Usual Suspects: Kevin Spacey and Gabriel Byrne starrer has the ending that one never had guessed.
Source: IMDb
The Sixth Sense: Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist, starts treating a young boy, Cole, who encounters dead people. The climax of this film leaves the audience puzzled.
Source: IMDb
Kaun? Urmila Matondkar starrer is set in one location with just three characters, chronicling the incidents of a single night. The last scene will leave you with goosebumps.
Source: IMDb
Gargi: Sai Pallavi is fighting for her father's justice, who is an accused in a child molestation case. However, her decision in the climax scene changes the course of her life.
Source: Instagram