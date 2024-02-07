January 31, 2024

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Star Niti Taylor Shares A Glimpse Of Her Dubai Vacation

Niti Taylor took to her Instagram handle to drop photos from her Dubai vacation.

Source: Instagram

Niti Taylor posed atop an ATV bike in the dessert.

Source: Instagram

Niti Taylor captioned her post, "Servin dessert in desert 🏜️💥♥️"

Source: Instagram

Niti Taylor sported casual outfit and complemented her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Source: Instagram

Niti Taylor drove an ATV bike in broad daylight during her Dubai vacation.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide