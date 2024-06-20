June 19, 2024

Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Movies To Watch On Her Birthday

Mersal, a 2017 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Atlee and produced by Thenandal Studio Limited, stars Kajal Aggarwal as Dr. Anu Pallavi, with Deepa Venkat's voiceover.

Bhagavanth Kesari is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action drama film directed by Anil Ravipudi, produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, and starring Kajal Aggarwal as Dr. Kathyayani.

Karungaapiyam is a 2023 Tamil-language horror thriller film directed by Deekay, starring Kajal Aggarwal as Karthika and dubbed by Deepa Venkat.

Businessman is a 2012 Telugu action crime film starring Vijay Surya as he seeks to rule Mumbai, trapping his daughter Chitra Bhardwaj to protect himself. Kajal Aggarwal portrays the role of Chitra.

Satyabhama is a Telugu-language crime thriller film directed by Suman Chikkala, featuring Kajal Aggarwal as Satya Satyabhama IPS.

Mr. Perfect is a 2011 Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Dasaradh and produced by Dil Raju, focusing on Vicky's parents' wedding alliance with his childhood friend Priya, Kajal Aggarwal.

Thuppakki is a 2012 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss, where the protagonist is forced to meet a potential bride, played by Kajal Aggarwal.

