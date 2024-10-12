Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly Participate In Sindoor Khela At Durga Puja

Kajol attended the Durga Puja ceremony in Mumbai on October 12.
Rani Mukerji was also in attendance.
Rupali Ganguly, best known for Anupamaa, also arrived in traditional Bengali attire.
Kajol was snapped with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji.
Vatsal Seth also arrived with his wife.
Rupali Ganguly was snapped in a candid pose.
Sumona Chakravarty donned a floral saree for the day.
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita twinned in red
Photos and videos of the Sindoor khela are viral online.
Kajol and Tanishaa served sister goals.
