Kalki 2898 AD Cameos: Vijay Deverakonda To Dulquer Salmaan, Who Plays What In Nag Ashwin Film

SS Rajamouli, a frequent collaborator of Prabhas, appears in a brief car chase sequence in the film, providing audiences with a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his portrayal of Arjuna in the Mahabharata film 'Kalki 2898 AD', has garnered immense fan interest and anticipation for more performances.

Mrunal portrays Divya, a fertile mother, who tragically dies due to Saswata Mukherjee's character, and also makes a brief appearance in the film.

Ram Gopal Varma appears briefly in 'Kalki 2898 AD', playing a food smuggler who gives Prabhas an egg for 5000 units, allegedly for the best food in the Complex.

The Malayalai star mentors Prabhas' younger version, Caption, and sells Dulquer to the Complex in exchange for certain units.

Arjun Das, a vocalist in the film, is not visible but lends his voice to the actor portraying Lord Krishna, possibly to deter trolls and hate comments.

