June 10, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD, Chandu Champion, Ishq Vishk Rebound: Theatrical Releases In June
Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and Bhagyashree Patwardhan, displaying their unwavering spirit and unwavering determination of a man who achieved India's first individual.
Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is about Luv who is in love with Ishika and seeks her hand in marriage. His widowed father falls in love with Ishika's mother, sparking a comedy riot.
Ishq Vishk Rebound is about the film that follows the lives of four young people who become entwined in a web of friendship, love, and self-discovery, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.
Kalki 2898 A.D is about Nag Ashwin who directed and wrote a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, believed to protect the world from evil forces, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Dhanush returns as director for upcoming action thriller Raayan, featuring SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Sun Pictures.
Double ISmart is about a police officer's memories which are transplanted to his brain, enabling an assassin to aid authorities.
Grrr... is the comedy that follows a group of thrill-seekers who accidentally stumble upon a wild cat sanctuary, inspired by real events, directed by Jay.k and written by Jay.kS. Praveen.
