Kalki 2898 AD To Animal Park, Exciting Sequels To Look Forward To

Kalki 2898 AD concludes with Supreme Yaskin enjoying serum, Project K reviving, Bhairava's revelation, and the pregnancy of SUM-80, revealing pivotal roles in the sequel.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to star in the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' in 2026, hinting at the possibility of a Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe.

Stree 2, set to release in Indian theaters on August 30, 2024. The film, will feature a cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and is set for August 2025 theatrical release.

Producer Boney Kapoor confirms the sequel to his 2005 comedy, No Entry, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor set to star in the second installment.

