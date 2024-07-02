Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD To Animal Park, Exciting Sequels To Look Forward To
Kalki 2898 AD concludes with Supreme Yaskin enjoying serum, Project K reviving, Bhairava's revelation, and the pregnancy of SUM-80, revealing pivotal roles in the sequel.
Source: Kalki 2898 AD/Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to star in the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' in 2026, hinting at the possibility of a Sandeep Reddy Cinematic Universe.
Source: IMDb
Stree 2, set to release in Indian theaters on August 30, 2024. The film, will feature a cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee.
Source: IMDb
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and is set for August 2025 theatrical release.
Source: Social Media
Producer Boney Kapoor confirms the sequel to his 2005 comedy, No Entry, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor set to star in the second installment.
Source: X