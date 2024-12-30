Kangana Ranaut Snapped On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 18

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Bigg Boss 18 sets to promote her political drama Emergency.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen outside the show's house in Film City, Mumbai, where she engaged with paparazzi.
Kangana was seen in a viral video interacting with photographers while heading to her vanity van.
Kangana wore a vintage-inspired golden co-ord set and a high ponytail for a promotional event.
The actress posed for the photographers at the time.
She was also spotted in an earlier saree.
Kangana stars in Emergency, a biopic about Indira Gandhi, her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, examining a controversial period in Indian history.
