Kangana Ranaut Snapped On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 18

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Bigg Boss 18 sets to promote her political drama Emergency. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen outside the show's house in Film City, Mumbai, where she engaged with paparazzi. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kangana was seen in a viral video interacting with photographers while heading to her vanity van.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kangana wore a vintage-inspired golden co-ord set and a high ponytail for a promotional event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress posed for the photographers at the time.  

Source: Varinder Chawla

She was also spotted in an earlier saree. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

 Kangana stars in Emergency, a biopic about Indira Gandhi, her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, examining a controversial period in Indian history. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

