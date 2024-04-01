April 1, 2024
Karan Sharma Ties The Knot With Pooja Singh, Shares First Photos
Television actors Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh got married on Saturday, March 30th in Mumbai.
The couple exchanged wedding vows in front of their close friends and family in a traditional ceremony.
Pooja and Karan shared first photos from their wedding and wrote, "“ Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sharma “💑✨❤️🧿✨"
Karan and Pooja got married as per the Hindu rituals.
This is Karan and Pooja’s second marriage. Previously, Karan was married to actress Tia Kar. They divorced in 2019. On the other side, Pooja was previously married to Kapil Chattani.
