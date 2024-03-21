March 20, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Attends Crew Song Launch Event In Style

Kareena Kapoor recently made a solo appearance for the latest event for her upcoming release Crew.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Besides Kareena, the Rajesh A Krishnan directorial also features Kriti Sanon and Tabu as parallel leads.

Source: Varinder Chawla

For the event, Kareena opted for a laidback yet chic co-ord set in pale yellow, paired with wide-fit blacks pants.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The look was completed with pop pink makeup and side-parted beach waves.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The grand song launch event for the film's track, Choli, carried a reference to Madhuri Dixit's evergreen hit, 'Choli ke peeche kya hai' tweaked to read, 'parde ke peeche kya hai?'.

Source: Varinder Chawla

A preview of the song was shared on the big screen.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Crew will be releasing in theatres on March 29.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide