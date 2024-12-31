Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Her Style In A Chic Black Jacket In Last Selfies Of 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, is currently on vacation and has been sharing heartwarming photos on social media.
Source: Instagram
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared selfies and wrote, “Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. see you on the flip side. 31-12-2024."
Kareena poses for stunning selfies against the breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped mountains.
The first selfie featured Kareena in a sun-kissed glow, wearing a black jacket and stylish shades against a snowy backdrop.
Kareena sported a flawless makeup and an animal print coat, showcasing her beauty and elegance in the cold weather.
The series of photos concluded with Kareena pouting in a gray and white shirt, showcasing her chic selfie style.
Recently, she also shared more photos from her outing, she posed with a playful pout, wearing a gray cap and black-and-white jacket, and her flushed cheeks complemented her radiant appearance.
