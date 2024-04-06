April 6, 2024
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Party At Manish Malhotra's Residence
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor arrived at the residence of Manish Malhotra.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Crew, arrived in a grey blazer teamed with grey bottoms.
Amruta Arora donned a short dress for the night out.
Malaika Arora donned a white spaghetti top teamed with black leather pants.
The squad posed together for the paparazzi at the event.
Malaika Arora also gave a candid pose for the shutterbugs.
