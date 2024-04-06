April 6, 2024

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Party At Manish Malhotra's Residence

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor arrived at the residence of Manish Malhotra.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Crew, arrived in a grey blazer teamed with grey bottoms.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Amruta Arora donned a short dress for the night out.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora donned a white spaghetti top teamed with black leather pants.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The squad posed together for the paparazzi at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora also gave a candid pose for the shutterbugs.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide