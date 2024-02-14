February 14, 2024

Sisters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Visit Father Randhir Kapoor Ahead Of His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor visited her father Randhir Kapoor a day before his birthday,.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan who arrived in a sling.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Neetu Kapoor was also spotted with them.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Karisma also accompanied her sister.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kareena opted for a pink shirt paired with blue denim.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide