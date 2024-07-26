Republic Entertainment Desk
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Lakshay To Shershaah, Films That Will Make You Relive The Heroic Tales
Lakshya (2004) is a war drama film inspired by the Kargil War, following Lieutenant Karan Shergill's journey of self-discovery and patriotism.
LOC Kargil (2003) is a war drama film based on the true events of the Kargil War, showcasing the Indian Army's victory and the bravery of soldiers and officers, a tribute to the martyrs and heroes.
Mausam (2011) is a romantic drama film that tells the story of Ayan (Shahid Kapoor) and Shruti (Sonam Kapoor), who fall in love but are separated by fate and reunited years later.
Dhoop (2003) is a heart-wrenching drama that tells the story of a soldier's family coping with the loss of their loved one, martyred in the Kargil War.
Shershaah (2021) is a biographical war drama film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who sacrificed his life for the nation.
Gunjan Saxena is a biographical drama film based on India's first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War. The movie follows her journey of overcoming obstacles.
Tango Charlie is a 2005 Indian war drama film that tells the story of a young soldier, Tarun Chauhan, who becomes a hero during the Kargil War.
