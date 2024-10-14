Karisma Kapoor Grace The Ramp As Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, continues to impress audiences with stunning collections and star-studded showstoppers.
Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor turned the showstopper for Ritika and Prerna, showcasing their debut collection under the label.
She wore a light green blouse with a sweetheart neckline, beaded embroidery, and tassel detailing, paired with a flared skirt with floral sequin embroidery and frill accents.
The asymmetrical hemline and delicate bow cascading from her shoulder add drama to her flared skirt, adorned with floral sequin embroidery and frill accents.
Karisma wore a sophisticated outfit with silver bracelets, a ring, and heels, showcasing her natural beauty and flawless makeup.
Karisma wore a bold outfit inspired by her grandmother, highlighting comfort and grace in her wardrobe, while walking the runway in the Urmil label's debut collection, "Poetry of Love."
Karisma, a grandmother, admired her grandmother's grace and style, stating that she is an inspiration to her and her grandchildren.
Karisma emphasizes comfort in her wardrobe choices, wearing a bold and fierce outfit that embodies the bold, fierce, yet soft nature of today's women.
The actress admits to feeling nervous walking the runway, despite being used to acting in front of cameras, but finds solace in the cheering crowd.
